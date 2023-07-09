Dream vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (9-8), on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago Sky (8-10). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on MARQ and BSSE.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Dream vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1.5)
|166.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|166.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|166.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky have covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
- The Dream have put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago is 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- A total of eight out of the Sky's 17 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, 11 out of the Dream's 16 games with an over/under have hit the over.
