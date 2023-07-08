Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .263 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (23.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 41.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.292
|.289
|OBP
|.343
|.454
|SLG
|.584
|16
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|32
|31/13
|K/BB
|24/12
|1
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.11 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
