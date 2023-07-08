The Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) meet on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Luke Weaver (2-2) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-2, 6.72 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.189 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Rea will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Colin Rea vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .257 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .416 (12th in the league) with 96 home runs.

The Reds have gone 6-for-21 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.

Weaver has registered one quality start this season.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year entering this game.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

