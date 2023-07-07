Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .298 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 67.7% of his games this season (44 of 65), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3%.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (36.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.312
|AVG
|.282
|.368
|OBP
|.325
|.456
|SLG
|.409
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (93 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 14 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
