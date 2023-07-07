The AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) host the NL-leading Atlanta Braves (58-28), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-2, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Charlie Morton (8-6, 3.57 ERA).

Braves vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.

Morton is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Morton is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, a 3.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333 in seven games this season.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

