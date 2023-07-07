Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will attempt to defeat Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-115). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Braves and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta is 5-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Atlanta and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 86 games with a total.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 7-7-0 against the spread.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 28-13 21-9 37-19 45-23 13-5

