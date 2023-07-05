Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .264 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (22.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 63 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.330
|OBP
|.296
|.460
|SLG
|.431
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|22/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|6
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
