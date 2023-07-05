Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Guardians on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 115 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 41 stolen bases.
- He has a .337/.415/.598 slash line on the season.
- Acuna has recorded at least one hit in 15 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 81 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .248/.355/.566 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|4-for-5
|4
|2
|5
|12
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .283/.355/.497 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 90 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.343/.357 so far this year.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
