Braves vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 4
The Atlanta Braves (57-27) will look for Ronald Acuna Jr. to continue a 14-game hitting streak against the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
The Braves will give the nod to Kolby Allard against the Guardians and Shane Bieber (5-5).
Braves vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard
- Allard will take to the mound for the Braves, his second start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Minnesota Twins.
- He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, an 8 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber
- Bieber (5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.
- Bieber has recorded 11 quality starts this year.
- Bieber is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.189 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
