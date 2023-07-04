Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Guardians on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Atlanta Braves meet at Progressive Field on Tuesday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Braves vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 42 walks and 54 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen 40 bases.
- He has a .335/.413/.599 slash line so far this year.
- Acuna has recorded at least one hit in 14 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 51 walks and 68 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .250/.354/.571 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|4-for-5
|4
|2
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 52 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .287/.358/.503 so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 88 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .266/.342/.356 so far this year.
- Kwan has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles and three walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
