The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 37 of 61 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (16.4%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (11.5%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.3% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 61 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .290 AVG .239 .330 OBP .297 .460 SLG .385 9 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 22/9 6 SB 4

