The Atlanta Braves (56-27) will look for continued production from a batter on a hot streak versus the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field. Ozzie Albies is on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (6-1) to the mound, while Gavin Williams will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (6-1, 2.44 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (6-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 2.44 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will look to Williams (0-0) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .122 against him. He has a 2.84 ERA and averages 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Williams has one quality start this year.

Williams will look to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

