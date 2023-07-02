Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .251 with nine doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 90th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 44 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 66), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (24 of 66), with more than one RBI 11 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.257
|AVG
|.242
|.325
|OBP
|.342
|.478
|SLG
|.515
|14
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|18
|37/14
|K/BB
|21/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.91), 40th in WHIP (1.256), and 53rd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
