See the injury report for the Atlanta Dream (6-8), which currently has just one player listed, as the Dream ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-9) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, July 2 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Dream are coming off of a 94-89 win against the Mystics in their last outing on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2 2.9 Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 1.9 1.3 1 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO

ESPN3 and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray leads her squad in points per contest (18.3), and also posts 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker paces her team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also puts up 15.4 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, she averages 1.5 steals (10th in the league) and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in the league).

Rhyne Howard is putting up 16.4 points, 3.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Nia Coffey posts 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Haley Jones paces her team in assists per game (3.4), and also puts up 4.6 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, she delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dream vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -3.5 167.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.