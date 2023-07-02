The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others in this matchup.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (9-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.83), 17th in WHIP (1.113), and first in K/9 (14.3).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 110 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 41 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He's slashed .333/.411/.600 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, six home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 15 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 50 walks and 68 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .249/.354/.574 on the year.

Olson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has collected 116 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .388/.439/.478 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 71 hits with 14 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .245/.343/.521 so far this year.

Soler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

