Yetur Gross-Matos: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Yetur Gross-Matos is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Yetur Gross-Matos Injury Status
Gross-Matos is currently not on the injury report.
Yetur Gross-Matos 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|54 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Yetur Gross-Matos 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|0.5
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
