Van Jefferson and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2023 campaign. All of Jefferson's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Jefferson's 10 targets have resulted in four receptions for 84 yards (28.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Van Jefferson Injury Status

Jefferson is currently not on the injury report.

Van Jefferson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 15 TAR, 8 REC, 108 YDS, 0 TD

Van Jefferson Fantasy Insights

Jefferson is currently the 93rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (228th overall), posting 11.2 total fantasy points (2.8 per game).

In his last three games, Jefferson has amassed 8.8 total fantasy points (2.9 per game), hauling in four balls (on 10 targets) for 84 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Jefferson's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he put up 5.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Van Jefferson had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he put up just 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Other Falcons Players

Van Jefferson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0

