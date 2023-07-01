Troy Hill's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Troy Hill Injury Status

Hill is currently not listed as injured.

Troy Hill 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 67 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Other Panthers Players

Troy Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 2 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 7 0 2 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 1

