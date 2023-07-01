Tommy Tremble: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tommy Tremble is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Tommy Tremble Injury Status
Tremble is currently not on the injured list.
Tommy Tremble 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|32 TAR, 19 REC, 174 YDS, 3 TD
Tommy Tremble Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|33.40
|297
|44
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|21.19
|387
|60
|2023 ADP
|-
|464
|67
Other Panthers Players
Tommy Tremble 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|29
|1
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|4
|2
|11
|1
|Week 10
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|3
|3
|33
|1
|Week 18
|@Saints
|1
|1
|2
|0
