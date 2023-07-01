Tommy Tremble is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Tommy Tremble Injury Status

Tremble is currently not on the injured list.

Tommy Tremble 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 32 TAR, 19 REC, 174 YDS, 3 TD

Tommy Tremble Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 33.40 297 44 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 21.19 387 60 2023 ADP - 464 67

Other Panthers Players

Tommy Tremble 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 1 1 1 0 Week 3 Saints 1 1 7 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 3 34 0 Week 5 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 1 1 29 1 Week 8 @Falcons 4 2 17 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 2 11 1 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 2 1 2 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 3 2 20 0 Week 16 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 3 33 1 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 2 0

