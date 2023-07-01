The 2023 season win total established for the South Carolina Gamecocks, 6.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

South Carolina Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +115 -135 46.5%

Gamecocks' 2022 Performance

South Carolina ranked 71st in total offense (379.5 yards per game) and 89th in total defense (404.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

South Carolina compiled 259.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (41st in FBS), and it ranked 36th defensively with 206.8 passing yards allowed per game.

USC had five wins at home last season and three on the road.

The Gamecocks went 4-4 as underdogs and 4-1 as favorites.

South Carolina's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Spencer Rattler QB 3,011 YDS (66.2%) / 18 TD / 12 INT

56 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 4.3 RUSH YPG MarShawn Lloyd RB 572 YDS / 9 TD / 44.0 YPG / 5.2 YPC

18 REC / 176 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG Antwane Wells Jr. WR 68 REC / 928 YDS / 6 TD / 71.4 YPG Jalen Brooks WR 33 REC / 504 YDS / 1 TD / 38.8 YPG Jordan Burch DL 48 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Sherrod Greene LB 55 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Tonka Hemingway DL 29 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK DQ Smith DB 39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Gamecocks' Strength of Schedule

The Gamecocks will face the 25th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (78).

Based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year, South Carolinawill be playing the 27th-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

South Carolina will play eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.

South Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 North Carolina September 2 - - 2 Furman September 9 - - 3 @ Georgia September 16 - - 4 Mississippi State September 23 - - 5 @ Tennessee September 30 - - 7 Florida October 14 - - 8 @ Missouri October 21 - - 9 @ Texas A&M October 28 - - 10 Jacksonville State November 4 - - 11 Vanderbilt November 11 - - 12 Kentucky November 18 - - 13 Clemson November 25 - -

