Shy Tuttle: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Shy Tuttle is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Shy Tuttle Injury Status
Tuttle is currently not on the injured list.
Shy Tuttle 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|49 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Shy Tuttle 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|0.5
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@49ers
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
