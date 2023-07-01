Shaquill Griffin and the Carolina Panthers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign. All of Griffin's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Shaquill Griffin Injury Status

Griffin is currently not listed as injured.

Shaquill Griffin 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Other Panthers Players

Shaquill Griffin 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 4 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 3 Week 6 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 5 1 1

