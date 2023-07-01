Scott Miller's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Scott Miller Injury Status

Miller is currently not on the injury report.

Is Miller your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Scott Miller 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 40 TAR, 23 REC, 185 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Miller and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Scott Miller Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 19.30 362 137 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.04 420 156 2023 ADP - 787 247

Other Falcons Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Scott Miller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 8 3 34 0 Week 3 Packers 5 1 4 0 Week 5 Falcons 7 4 35 0 Week 7 @Panthers 2 2 6 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Rams 8 7 53 0 Week 10 Seahawks 2 2 25 0 Week 13 Saints 2 1 7 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 2 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.