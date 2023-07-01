Oddsmakers have set plenty of futures betting markets before the 2023 NFL season. So whether you're a diehard fan of your local team or just have a hunch about one of the 32 NFL franchises, there's bound to be a futures bet for you.

When it comes to projected wins for the 2023 NFL season, bookmakers have a high opinion of the Philadelphia Eagles (with their 11.5 win over/under). Keep reading to find out every team's projected total and betting odds.

Looking to place an NFL futures bet on win totals this season? Head to DraftKings and sign up with our link for a first-time depositor bonus!

2023 NFL Over/Under Win Totals

Here's the latest win total over/unders for all 32 NFL teams—plus the payouts if you fancy the over or the under:

Wins Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Bengals 11.5 +110 -130 Eagles 11.5 -110 -110 Chiefs 11.5 -140 +120 49ers 10.5 -120 +100 Bills 10.5 -140 +120 Ravens 9.5 -150 +120 Browns 9.5 +130 -150 Cowboys 9.5 -155 +135 Lions 9.5 -105 -115 Jaguars 9.5 -135 +115 Chargers 9.5 -110 -110 Dolphins 9.5 +100 -120 Saints 9.5 +105 -125 Jets 9.5 -130 +110 Steelers 8.5 -130 +110 Seahawks 8.5 -130 +110 Vikings 8.5 -130 +110 Broncos 8.5 -110 -110 Falcons 8.5 +115 -135 Giants 7.5 +100 -120 Packers 7.5 -105 -115 Raiders 7.5 +130 -150 Titans 7.5 +110 -130 Patriots 7.5 +105 -125 Panthers 7.5 -135 +115 Bears 7.5 -130 +110 Commanders 6.5 -120 +100 Texans 6.5 +110 -130 Colts 6.5 -135 +115 Rams 6.5 -110 -110 Buccaneers 6.5 +110 -130 Cardinals 4.5 -130 +110

Sign up now to bet on NFL win totals with DraftKings!

2023 NFL Projected Win Totals, Power Rankings, & Strength of Schedules

Take a peek below at the projected win total for every team—according to our computer-generated predictions—as well as each team's power ranking and projected strength of schedule:

Team Projected Wins Power Ranking Projected Schedule Strength Rank* Rams 3 26 1 Giants 8 15 2 Eagles 15 2 3 Dolphins 8 10 4 Cardinals 0 29 5 Seahawks 9 19 6 Bengals 15 3 6 Bills 14 1 6 Patriots 8 11 9 Vikings 11 13 10 Cowboys 14 4 11 Commanders 7 14 12 Jets 8 16 12 Chargers 6 18 12 Buccaneers 7 22 15 Ravens 12 7 16 49ers 16 5 17 Raiders 3 27 17 Broncos 3 28 19 Bears 1 31 19 Steelers 11 12 21 Jaguars 12 9 21 Chiefs 17 6 23 Lions 13 8 24 Browns 9 21 25 Panthers 7 23 26 Colts 1 30 27 Packers 10 17 27 Titans 6 25 29 Texans 2 32 30 Falcons 7 24 31 Saints 9 20 31 *Ranked from hardest (1st) to easiest (32nd) in projected wins by opponents. Projections and rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.