MyCole Pruitt: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
MyCole Pruitt's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
MyCole Pruitt Injury Status
Pruitt is currently not on the injury report.
MyCole Pruitt 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|21 TAR, 16 REC, 150 YDS, 4 TD
MyCole Pruitt Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|39.00
|281
|39
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|5.48
|518
|108
|2023 ADP
|-
|783
|123
Other Falcons Players
MyCole Pruitt 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|49ers
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|3
|2
|9
|1
|Week 13
|Steelers
|1
|1
|7
|1
|Week 15
|@Saints
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|5
|3
|34
|1
