In the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers final on Saturday, Lucia Bronzetti meets Katerina Siniakova.

With -225 odds, Siniakova is favored over Bronzetti for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +175.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, July 1

Saturday, July 1

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Katerina Siniakova +175 Odds to Win Match -225 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 44.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.6

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

In her most recent match at the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Bronzetti advanced past Iga Swiatek via walkover.

Siniakova came out on top 6-2, 6-2 against Emma Navarro in the semifinals on Friday.

Bronzetti has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.

Siniakova is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 30 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.8% of those games.

Siniakova is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Bronzetti and Siniakova have not met on the court.

