Jonnu Smith: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Jonnu Smith when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jonnu Smith Injury Status
Smith is currently not on the injury report.
Jonnu Smith 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|38 TAR, 27 REC, 245 YDS, 0 TD
Jonnu Smith Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|25.00
|330
|55
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|26.75
|348
|49
|2023 ADP
|-
|968
|145
Other Falcons Players
Jonnu Smith 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|4
|4
|25
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|2
|61
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|3
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|4
|3
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|4
|4
|40
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|4
|3
|21
|0
