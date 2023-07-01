With +10000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jaycee Horn a long shot for the award (28th-best odds in league).

Jaycee Horn 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Jaycee Horn Insights

As a playmaker on defense, Horn posted 53 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three interceptions in 13 games last year.

While the Panthers' pass defense ranked 22nd with 227.2 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (176.2 passing yards per game).

From an offensive standpoint, Carolina ranked 10th in the NFL last season with 130 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in rushing yards allowed per contest (122.6).

All Panthers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Bryce Young +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Brian Burns +3000 (12th in NFL) Jaycee Horn +10000 (28th in NFL) Jeremy Chinn +20000 (51st in NFL) Miles Sanders +15000 (61st in NFL) D.J. Chark +20000 (75th in NFL)

