Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Jaccob Slavin's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Jaccob Slavin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 21:06 675:36
Goals 0.1 3
Assists 0.4 14
Points 0.5 17
Hits 0.5 15
Takeaways 0.8 24
Giveaways 0.5 16
Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Jaccob Slavin's Next Game

