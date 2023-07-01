Ian Thomas: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Ian Thomas and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a contest versus the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Ian Thomas Injury Status
Thomas is currently not on the injury report.
Ian Thomas 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|30 TAR, 21 REC, 197 YDS, 0 TD
Ian Thomas Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|19.70
|360
|64
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.58
|411
|68
|2023 ADP
|-
|541
|85
Ian Thomas 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|3
|2
|53
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|3
|1
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|2
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|3
|1
|12
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|9
|0
