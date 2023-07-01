Grady Jarrett is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons square off against the Carolina Panthers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Grady Jarrett Injury Status

Jarrett is currently listed as active.

Check Out Grady Jarrett NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Grady Jarrett 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 61 Tackles (12 for loss), 6 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Grady Jarrett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Saints 1.5 1 6 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 3 5 0 0 Week 4 Browns 1 1 5 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 6 49ers 0 0 3 0 1 Week 7 @Bengals 1 1 2 0 1 Week 8 Panthers 0 2 4 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 1 3 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 0 0 5 0 0 Week 11 Bears 1 1 2 0 1 Week 12 @Commanders 0 0 5 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 0 0 2 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0 0 3 0 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 0 1 3 0 0

