An over/under of 4.5 wins means the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Georgia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Yellow Jackets' 2022 Performance

While Georgia Tech ranked 85th in total defense with 402.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 20th-worst (325.9 yards per game).

Georgia Tech was a bottom-25 pass offense last year, ranking 23rd-worst with 192.2 passing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 47th in FBS (212.0 passing yards allowed per game).

Last year Tech had three wins away from home, but only two at home.

When favored the Ramblin' Wreck picked up only one victory (1-2). As underdogs they went 4-5.

Georgia Tech's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Nate McCollum WR 60 REC / 655 YDS / 3 TD / 54.6 YPG Jeff Sims QB 1,115 YDS (58.5%) / 5 TD / 3 INT

302 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25.2 RUSH YPG Dontae Smith RB 419 YDS / 5 TD / 34.9 YPG / 4.8 YPC

19 REC / 125 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Hassan Hall RB 521 YDS / 1 TD / 43.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC

28 REC / 165 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.8 REC YPG Charlie Thomas LB 73 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Ayinde Eley LB 77 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Keion White DL 37 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Miles Brooks DB 38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 5 PD

Yellow Jackets' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year, the Yellow Jackets will be facing the 27th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (51), Georgia Tech has the 58th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Georgia Tech has eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.

Georgia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Louisville September 1 - - 2 South Carolina State September 9 - - 3 @ Ole Miss September 16 - - 4 @ Wake Forest September 23 - - 5 Bowling Green September 30 - - 6 @ Miami (FL) October 7 - - 8 Boston College October 21 - - 9 North Carolina October 28 - - 10 @ Virginia November 4 - - 11 @ Clemson November 11 - - 12 Syracuse November 18 - - 13 Georgia November 25 - -

