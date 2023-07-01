The Georgia State Panthers have a rather low over/under for wins this season, at 5.5.

Looking to place a futures bet on Georgia State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 +130 -155 43.5%

Bet on Georgia State's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Panthers' 2022 Performance

Georgia State totaled 417.7 yards per game on offense last season (43rd in FBS), and it gave up 398.9 yards per game (83rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia State ranked 104th in pass offense (202.6 passing yards per game) and 74th in pass defense (228.8 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season Georgia State won just two games at home and two away from home.

As favorites, the Panthers picked up only two victories (2-2). When underdogs, they had two as well (2-6).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Darren Grainger QB 2,431 YDS (58.4%) / 18 TD / 7 INT

747 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 62.3 RUSH YPG Jamari Thrash WR 60 REC / 1,110 YDS / 7 TD / 92.5 YPG Tucker Gregg RB 705 YDS / 12 TD / 58.8 YPG / 4.1 YPC Marcus Carroll RB 616 YDS / 5 TD / 51.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC Jordan Veneziale LB 65 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Jontrey Hunter LB 36 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Antavious Lane DB 55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Javon Denis DL 29 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Panthers' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Panthers will be playing the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Georgia State will have the 39th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (56).

Georgia State has a schedule that includes nine games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (three of those teams won nine or more games and two of them had less than four wins).

Georgia State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Rhode Island August 31 - - 2 UConn September 9 - - 3 @ Charlotte September 16 - - 4 @ Coastal Carolina September 21 - - 5 Troy September 30 - - 7 Marshall October 14 - - 8 @ Louisiana October 21 - - 9 @ Georgia Southern October 26 - - 10 James Madison November 4 - - 11 Appalachian State November 11 - - 12 @ LSU November 18 - - 13 @ Old Dominion November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.