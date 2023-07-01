The Georgia Southern Eagles' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, six, is pretty low.

Looking to place a futures bet on Georgia Southern's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia Southern Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 -115 -110 53.5%

Bet on Georgia Southern's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Eagles' 2022 Performance

Georgia Southern struggled defensively, ranking third-worst in FBS (490.0 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked 18th-best offensively, putting up 466.7 yards per game.

Georgia Southern ranked 106th in pass defense last season (258.0 passing yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in FBS with 329.5 passing yards per game.

GSU went 4-2 at home last season, but won just twice away from home.

When favored the Eagles picked up only two victories (2-1). When underdogs they went 4-6.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Southern's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Kyle Vantrease QB 4,248 YDS (61.4%) / 27 TD / 16 INT

34 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 2.6 RUSH YPG Jalen White RB 915 YDS / 10 TD / 70.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC

22 REC / 217 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.7 REC YPG Derwin Burgess Jr. WR 58 REC / 717 YDS / 7 TD / 55.2 YPG Khaleb Hood WR 86 REC / 921 YDS / 3 TD / 70.8 YPG Anthony Wilson DB 36 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Justin Ellis DL 24 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK Khadry Jackson LB 31 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Marques Watson-Trent LB 32 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Eagles' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Eagles will be playing the 100th-ranked schedule this year.

Georgia Southern will face the 78th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (46).

Georgia Southern has six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes one team that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last season.

Georgia Southern 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Citadel September 2 - - 2 UAB September 9 - - 3 @ Wisconsin September 16 - - 4 @ Ball State September 23 - - 5 Coastal Carolina September 30 - - 7 @ James Madison October 14 - - 8 UL Monroe October 21 - - 9 Georgia State October 26 - - 10 @ Texas State November 4 - - 11 @ Marshall November 11 - - 12 Old Dominion November 18 - - 13 @ Appalachian State November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.