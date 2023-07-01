The 2023 season win total set for the Georgia Bulldogs, 11.5, places them ahead of any other SEC team.

Looking to place a futures bet on Georgia's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 11.5 +120 -140 45.5%

Bet on Georgia's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Bulldogs' 2022 Performance

Georgia clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (501.1 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (296.8 yards allowed per game).

Georgia sported the 55th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (219.7 allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 15th-best with 295.5 passing yards per game.

UGA was undefeated on the road last season and was 7-0 at home.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Stetson Bennett QB 4,122 YDS (68.1%) / 27 TD / 7 INT

205 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 13.7 RUSH YPG Kenny McIntosh RB 829 YDS / 10 TD / 55.3 YPG / 5.6 YPC

43 REC / 499 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 33.3 REC YPG Brock Bowers TE 63 REC / 942 YDS / 7 TD / 62.8 YPG Ladd McConkey WR 58 REC / 762 YDS / 7 TD / 50.8 YPG Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB 56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Christopher Smith DB 46 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT Javon Bullard DB 40 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 2 INT Smael Mondon Jr. LB 61 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Bulldogs' Strength of Schedule

The Bulldogs are facing the 62nd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Georgia is facing the 41st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

Georgia will play seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes one team that had nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Georgia 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 UT Martin September 2 - - 2 Ball State September 9 - - 3 South Carolina September 16 - - 4 UAB September 23 - - 5 @ Auburn September 30 - - 6 Kentucky October 7 - - 7 @ Vanderbilt October 14 - - 9 @ Florida October 28 - - 10 Missouri November 4 - - 11 Ole Miss November 11 - - 12 @ Tennessee November 18 - - 13 @ Georgia Tech November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.