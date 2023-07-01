Might the Carolina Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +8000.

Frederik Andersen's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +8000 (25th in NHL)

Frederik Andersen 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 34 Goaltending Record -- 21-11-1 Shots Against 15.44 849 Goals Against 2.48 82 Saves 13.95 767 Save % -- 0.903

Frederik Andersen's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

