Desmond Ridder is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Desmond Ridder Injury Status

Ridder is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Desmond Ridder NFL MVP Odds

Desmond Ridder 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 73-for-115 (63.5%), 708 YDS (6.2 YPA), 2 TD, 0 INT 16 CAR, 64 YDS, 0 TD

Desmond Ridder Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 38.72 284 41 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 184.01 45 32 2023 ADP - 232 31

Desmond Ridder 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Saints 13 26 97 0 0 6 38 0 Week 16 @Ravens 22 33 218 0 0 4 8 0 Week 17 Cardinals 19 26 169 0 0 4 9 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 19 30 224 2 0 2 9 0

