David Onyemata is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons square off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

David Onyemata Injury Status

Onyemata is currently not on the injured list.

David Onyemata 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

David Onyemata 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 0.5 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0

