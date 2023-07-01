D.J. Chark's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

D.J. Chark Injury Status

Chark is currently not listed as injured.

D.J. Chark 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 52 TAR, 30 REC, 502 YDS, 3 TD

D.J. Chark Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 68.20 195 66 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 88.62 177 61 2023 ADP - 191 69

D.J. Chark 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 8 4 52 1 Week 2 Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 3 46 0 Week 11 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Bills 5 2 16 1 Week 13 Jaguars 6 5 98 0 Week 14 Vikings 7 6 94 1 Week 15 @Jets 2 1 18 0 Week 16 @Panthers 5 4 108 0 Week 17 Bears 4 2 56 0 Week 18 @Packers 4 3 14 0

