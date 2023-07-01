The 2023 campaign kicks off for C.J. Henderson when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

C.J. Henderson Injury Status

Henderson is currently not listed as injured.

C.J. Henderson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 58 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.

C.J. Henderson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 0 1 2 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 1 2 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

