In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Robinson's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Bijan Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently listed as active.

Check Out Bijan Robinson NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Bijan Robinson 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 10 CAR, 56 YDS (5.6 YPC), 0 TD 6 TAR, 6 REC, 27 YDS, 1 TD

Bijan Robinson Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, Robinson put up 14.3 fantasy points, toting the ball 10 times for 56 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and one TD with six receptions for 27 yardswith one score as a receiver.

Other Falcons Players

Bijan Robinson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1

