Andy Dalton is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Andy Dalton Injury Status

Dalton is currently not listed as injured.

Andy Dalton 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 252-for-378 (66.7%), 2,871 YDS (7.6 YPA), 18 TD, 9 INT 30 CAR, 54 YDS, 0 TD

Andy Dalton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 174.24 44 21 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.02 401 47 2023 ADP - 668 73

Other Panthers Players

Andy Dalton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 Vikings 20 28 236 1 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Seahawks 16 24 187 1 1 7 4 0 Week 6 Bengals 17 32 162 1 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 30 47 361 4 3 4 21 0 Week 8 Raiders 22 30 229 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 19 29 210 1 1 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 17 27 174 1 2 3 1 0 Week 11 Rams 21 25 260 3 0 2 -2 0 Week 12 @49ers 18 29 204 0 0 4 21 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 20 28 229 1 0 1 1 0 Week 15 Falcons 11 17 151 2 0 2 1 0 Week 16 @Browns 8 15 92 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 17 @Eagles 18 22 205 0 1 2 -2 0 Week 18 Panthers 15 25 171 1 0 1 2 0

