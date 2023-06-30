Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Bryan Hoeing) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .289 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (28.3%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.325
|AVG
|.247
|.403
|OBP
|.365
|.588
|SLG
|.485
|16
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|21
|31/12
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hoeing (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.31, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
