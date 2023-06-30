The Atlanta Dream (5-7) aim to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (8-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The game airs on ION.

There is no line set for the game.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Dream vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Dream 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Dream vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta has seen eight of its 12 games go over the point total.

Dream Performance Insights

Because of the Dream's defensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the WNBA with 88.3 points allowed per game, they've been forced to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league scoring 84.1 points per game.

Atlanta, who ranks fourth in the league with 36.3 boards per game, is allowing 37.3 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Dream have struggled in the turnover area this year, ranking worst in the league with 16.2 turnovers per game. They rank sixth with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Dream are sinking 6.8 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while sporting a 34.6% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

The Dream are surrendering 7.9 threes per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

Atlanta has taken 71.8% two-pointers and 28.2% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 77.2% are two-pointers and 22.8% are threes.

