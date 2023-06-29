The Atlanta Falcons right now have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Atlanta ranked 24th in the NFL with 318.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.

When favored, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.

In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

In 17 games last year, Richie Grant amassed 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +12500 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

Odds are current as of June 29 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.