At +6600 as of December 31, the Atlanta Falcons aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Falcons games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta put up 318.3 yards per game on offense last year (24th in NFL), and it gave up 362.1 yards per game (27th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season the Falcons won just one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. When favored, however, won every game (4-0).

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

Richie Grant had two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +12500 9 November 5 Vikings - +6600 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

Odds are current as of June 28 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.