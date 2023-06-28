A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Elena Delle Donne (18.1 points per game, 10th in league) and the Washington Mystics (8-5) welcome in Allisha Gray (17.8, 12th) and the Atlanta Dream (5-7) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

Dream vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 85 Dream 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-10.6)

Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

Dream vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 6-5-0 this season.

There have been seven Atlanta games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Dream Performance Insights

On offense the Dream are the fourth-ranked team in the WNBA (84.1 points per game). On defense they are second-worst (88.3 points allowed per game).

Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.3) and worst in rebounds allowed (37.3).

The Dream are the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (16.2) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.6).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.8). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Giving up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.1% from beyond the arc, the Dream are eighth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta attempts 28.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 22.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 71.8% of its shots, with 77.2% of its makes coming from there.

