Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.467 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Rosario has had a hit in 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (28.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 67), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has an RBI in 20 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.275
|AVG
|.275
|.309
|OBP
|.345
|.519
|SLG
|.520
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|35/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
