Elena Rybakina begins Wimbledon after her Bett1open came to a close with a loss to Donna Vekic in the round of 16. Rybakina's first opponent is Shelby Rogers (in the round of 128). Rybakina has the second-best odds to win (+550) at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Rybakina at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Rybakina's Next Match

In her opening match at Wimbledon, Rybakina will play Rogers on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Rybakina currently has odds of -900 to win her next contest versus Rogers.

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +550

US Open odds to win: +800

Rybakina Stats

Rybakina is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at Bett1open, to No. 23-ranked Vekic, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

Rybakina has won three of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 43-16.

Rybakina is 6-1 on grass over the past year, with one tournament win.

In her 59 matches over the past year, across all court types, Rybakina has averaged 21.3 games.

Rybakina, over the past year, has played seven matches on grass, and 23.7 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Rybakina has been victorious in 32.9% of her return games and 79.1% of her service games.

Rybakina has claimed 85.5% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 30.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.