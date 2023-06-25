Eddie Rosario -- batting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Rosario has had a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (28.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 66), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 27 of 66 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 29
.275 AVG .273
.309 OBP .333
.519 SLG .525
15 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 14
35/7 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
